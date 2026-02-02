This Is The Cheapest Product On Ryobi's List Of Most Popular Tools
Ryobi has built up a wide-reaching product catalogue throughout the years, from essentials to some rather niche Ryobi tools for specific uses. In turn, it has built a sizeable customer base, which has made no bones about which of its tool offerings are their favorites. In fact, Ryobi even has a Most Popular section on its website for those curious about its biggest hits. If you're interested in trying out the brand's most beloved items but don't want to spend a fortune, the cheapest tool currently on the list is the 18V ONE+ high-pressure digital inflator. At the time of publication, it's listed at $24.97.
Before spending the $25 for this inflator, there are a few things to know. First and foremost, the inflator at this price doesn't come with an 18V battery needed to power it, nor a charger. It does at least include three different attachments: a sports ball needle, a Presta ball adapter, and a pinch valve adapter. Once you do get it powered up, this inflator reaches up to 160 PSI, making it ideal for things like tires and sports balls. It turns off automatically once whatever you're inflating is filled to your specifications, and the screen on top allows for easy monitoring.
It's worth noting that this is only the cheapest Ryobi tool on the Most Popular list thanks to a discount. If one were to go based on the tools' full MSRP, there's technically a tool on this list that is cheaper.
There's technically a cheaper Ryobi tool, if going by MSRP
At $24.97, the aforementioned Ryobi inflator is technically the cheapest tool on the brand's Most Popular list. With that said, the inflator is supposed to retail at $39.97, which changes things somewhat. Looking at the standard retail prices of the tools on the list, the cheapest of the bunch is the 18-volt ONE+ 4-inch clamp fan, which has a regular retail price of $29.97 — lower than the inflator's MSRP, and much cheaper than most of the tools on the list.
This small fan's name tells you what you need to know about it. It's a small fan with a clamp at its base that attaches to surfaces up to 1.5 inches thick. This is intended to help those on job sites position it for optimum airflow and cooling. It's powered by an 18-volt Ryobi battery, sold separately, which connects to the bottom and provides roughly 40 hours of use time. Additionally, this fan has two speed settings, offers rotation and tilting adjustments, and has an airflow of 180 cubic feet per minute.
There's no shortage of Ryobi products for under $30 that are no-brainers at their price, but they don't all make the Most Popular list. For those in need of a new inflator or clamp fan, these tools' popularity indicates that users believe both are budget-friendly options that don't miss the mark on performance.