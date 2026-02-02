This Is The Cheapest Product On Ryobi's List Of Most Popular Tools

Ryobi has built up a wide-reaching product catalogue throughout the years, from essentials to some rather niche Ryobi tools for specific uses. In turn, it has built a sizeable customer base, which has made no bones about which of its tool offerings are their favorites. In fact, Ryobi even has a Most Popular section on its website for those curious about its biggest hits. If you're interested in trying out the brand's most beloved items but don't want to spend a fortune, the cheapest tool currently on the list is the 18V ONE+ high-pressure digital inflator. At the time of publication, it's listed at $24.97.

Before spending the $25 for this inflator, there are a few things to know. First and foremost, the inflator at this price doesn't come with an 18V battery needed to power it, nor a charger. It does at least include three different attachments: a sports ball needle, a Presta ball adapter, and a pinch valve adapter. Once you do get it powered up, this inflator reaches up to 160 PSI, making it ideal for things like tires and sports balls. It turns off automatically once whatever you're inflating is filled to your specifications, and the screen on top allows for easy monitoring.

It's worth noting that this is only the cheapest Ryobi tool on the Most Popular list thanks to a discount. If one were to go based on the tools' full MSRP, there's technically a tool on this list that is cheaper.