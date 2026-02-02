You'll Never Guess What Samsung's New First-Of-Its-Kind Display Is Made From

Though Samsung has become best known for a handful of standard products like phones and appliances, it's not afraid to embrace the unusual when the opportunity presents itself. Samsung has a history of making weird products, and its latest innovation very much leans into its more experimental tendencies. The company recently unveiled the 13-inch Samsung Color E-Paper, which, at first glance, seems like any other display screen that you'd see at the front counter of a business. However, it's actually a fascinating creation that features a bio-resin housing derived from phytoplankton of all things.

The implementation of phytoplankton-enhanced tech is a direct result of Samsung's sustainability efforts. Upon the reveal of the new screen, Hyoung Jae Kim — Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics — explained that the idea is for this low-power display, offering 1,600 x 1,200 resolution in a 4:3 aspect ratio, to take the place of paper. Overall, though, the Samsung Color E-Paper doesn't contain all that much phytoplankton, with only about 10% of the materials needed to make the housing being bio-resin and 45% being recycled materials.

The idea of using phytoplankton-based resin in the creation of the Samsung Color E-Paper's housing is quite intriguing. Naturally, one might wonder, though, why does phytoplankton bio-resin exist and what are the benefits of using it?