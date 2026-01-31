New Roku Feature Eliminates The Worst Part Of Finding Something To Watch

Roku started with selling streaming sticks but has evolved into one of the biggest smart TV brands you can buy from. The $25 Roku Streaming Stick is one of the cheapest and quickest ways to convert any TV into a smart one. It brings you access to on-demand platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, in addition to free TV channels. All streaming devices and televisions by the company run Roku OS.

Unlike many of the competitors like Amazon's Fire OS or Google TV, Roku OS isn't based on Android. It's Roku's proprietary operating system that runs on Linux. Though you lose app sideloading capabilities, what you do get is a snappy experience without much clutter. Roku OS has been designed to get you to your shows or movies as fast as possible. It receives regular automatic software updates, and a recent one has added a feature that makes it easy for Roku users to find and watch new content.

Roku OS 15.1 brings a new "Subscriptions" menu at the left, which houses a couple of things. It curates a list of trending movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms you're subscribed to. You can also resume titles through the "Continue Watching" list. There's a "Newly Added" section as well, which is going to make content discovery much simpler.