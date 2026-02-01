How Many Volts Is A Car Battery?

There is a lot that goes into picking the right battery for your vehicle. First off, you need to know what size you need, as there are several types of batteries out there, such as 24F or H6. You then need to determine your typical usage and environment. For instance, some car batteries can withstand cold weather better than others, while others have a longer battery life. While there is a lot that goes into choosing the right battery for your car, they will have one thing in common: they are all probably 12-volt batteries.

This has been the common voltage for car batteries going all the way back to the mid-1950s, when cars transitioned away from 6-volt batteries. Even modern electric vehicles use 12-volt batteries under their hoods. This is an ideal voltage for generating enough power to start a vehicle, which is the battery's primary function.

While everyone refers to it as a 12-volt battery, it is not technically a 12-volt battery. In reality, its resting voltage is 12.6 volts. Once you turn the car on, though, the alternator kicks in and can increase it to 13 or 14 volts. This is how things like your car's lights and infotainment system are powered and how your battery can stay charged without an external charger. Of course, these numbers are when the battery is operating at maximum power, but that won't always happen.