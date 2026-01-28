5 Car Batteries With The Best Cold Weather Performance, According To Consumer Reports

If you find yourself in extremely cold weather, you know it can be a bit of a struggle to get your car started. This is due in large part to your vehicle's battery. When the battery gets really cold, two major things can happen. The first is that there is a natural power loss in the battery, and cold weather can drain a non-active battery by 30-60% of its capacity. For a battery to recharge, it needs to be running, and if your battery has lost enough power to not start, you can't recharge it without an external charger. The cold temperature also affects the internal chemical reactions by slowing them down, making them more difficult to react properly. So, even if your battery has a decent amount of power, those slowed-down reactions could still cause issues with starting your car.

That said, some car batteries perform much better in cold weather than others. For instance, you want to have an absorbed glass mat (AGM) battery under the hood rather than a traditional lead-acid one. These batteries eschew liquid electrolytes in favor of fiberglass panels soaked in those electrolytes, providing a more durable and powerful experience. AGM batteries typically have much higher CCAs (cold-cranking amps) as a result. Consumer Reports is an excellent resource for finding car batteries that testers and actual owners deem the best in certain categories, including cold-weather performance. Here, we are going to look at five car batteries of different sizes that the publication ranks among the best for these situations.