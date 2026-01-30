Hot Vs Cold Water: Which To Let Your Faucet Drip When Winter Weather Hits

Almost any homeowner will tell you they have a long list of steps they take to prepare their house and property for cold weather. And that list likely includes a few vital tasks focused on protecting their home from the outside. But when a deep freeze does set in, there may be a much bigger x-factor to consider in your home's winterization, as frozen and burst pipes have been known to cost homeowners thousands of dollars in repair fees.

That issue is particularly concerning in warmer areas where temperatures rarely drop below freezing. But it also plagues homeowners who've long lived in regions where temperatures below freezing and power outages are common in the winter months. Most of those homeowners can no doubt confirm that there is one easy thing you can do to reduce the risk of frozen pipes in your home during a cold snap, and that is to leave faucets dripping with water during the coldest hours of the day.

We would, however, wager that debates have raged within those homes over whether to use warm or cold water. While warm makes some sense, dripping cold water is the most common recommendation, as it's generally believed that the cold water pipe is more susceptible to the elements. However, if both the hot and cold water pipes are exposed throughout your basement, crawlspace, or attic, it's often recommended that you drip both lines to reduce the risk of freezing.