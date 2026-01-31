Scientists Have Turned Lead To Gold By Recreating Big Bang Conditions On Earth

Alchemy has been around since ancient times, when people believed that they could turn base metals into gold. While this was, of course, nonsense and alchemy has long been seen as pseudoscience, that's not entirely accurate. Lead was most often chosen as the base metal for transmuting into gold, and if you look at the periodic table, you'll see why: gold has an atomic number of 79, while lead's is 82.

An atomic number is the total amount of protons in an atomic nucleus, so, in theory, if you could remove three protons from a lead atom, it would transmute into gold. Doing so isn't easy, and while it seemed like an impossible task, it turns out that you absolutely can transmute lead into gold by removing those three protons, as researchers at the Large Hadron Collider recently discovered. While conducting ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment), lead atoms were accelerated at incredible speed in an effort to recreate the state of the universe in the immediate aftermath of the Big Bang.

When the lead atoms collided, protons were dispersed, resulting in the transmutation of several atoms into gold. The result was around 29 trillionths of a gram of gold. While that sounds infinitesimally small, and it is, it amounts to around 86 billion atoms, which is a significant achievement. Still, while this won't reduce the cost of gold anytime soon, it proves that alchemy, of a sort, is actually possible, taking the practice somewhat outside the realm of pseudoscience.