Large Hadron Collider Comes Back Online To Unlock More Big Bang Secrets

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is ready to smash some particles again. The European Council for Nuclear Research — which goes by the more widely known name of CERN — has announced that after a hiatus of three years for maintenance and upgrade, the particle accelerator has been revived. The team at CERN successfully did a warm-up test with two proton beams traveling in opposite directions. To get back into its full groove, it will take another couple of months before scientists start experimenting with high-intensity particle collisions with high energy yields.

Notably, the upgrades made to the particle accelerator during its hiatus will allow operation at even higher energy levels. CERN's team is now readying up for an experimentation phase that will last four years and is slated to start this summer. In the days leading up to the LHC firing on all cylinders, more upgrades will be made to get it ready for particle beam collisions targeting a record high injection energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts.

In comparison, the beams of protons that were fired up earlier today as a test only had injection energy of 450 billion electronvolts (450 GeV). The next round of experiments will be part of Run 3, marking the end of the second major shutdown period for the particle accelerator and the start of a multi-year series of tests. These tests are expected to allow scientists to collect data that'll set records in both energy and size. Collision counts are expected to eclipse both previous runs combined.