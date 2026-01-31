Is ChatGPT Actually Harming Our Ability To Learn?

It's been over three years since ChatGPT was released, triggering the mass generative AI trend that soon caught on like wildfire. Following in the footsteps of OpenAI, a whole new breed of AI assistants, such as Gemini, Copilot, Alexa+, and Copilot started cropping up. The risks, which include privacy violation, confidently spewing misinformation, sycophancy, and triggering risky behavior, have been well-documented. A research paper from MIT mid-2025 triggered a massive debate: Is ChatGPT making us dumb? The paper was widely discussed, documenting a concept called cognitive debt linked to the usage of OpenAI's chatbot.

The experts at MIT tasked three groups with writing an essay. One relied solely on their mental vault, while the other two groups used web search and ChatGPT for the same task. The brain activity was measured using electroencephalography (EEG) to measure brain activity in terms of neural connectivity. Participants who used ChatGPT produced the lowest connectivity during the tests, which indicates lower cognitive ability, and is often associated with weaker memory recall, as well. "Over four months, LLM users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels," the experts said, adding that there's a cognitive cost to be paid while using large language models (LLM).

This isn't, and likely won't be the only finding of its kind. Research published in the Medical Research Archive concluded that "over-reliance" on AI tools such as ChatGPT can erode essential cognitive skills. It further added that we need to find a balance between human-machine effort to preserve our natural cognitive capabilities. "Struggle, friction and mental effort are crucial to the cognitive work of learning, remembering and strengthening connections in the brain," writes Brian W. Stone, Associate Professor of Cognitive Psychology at Boise State University. Convenience, it seems, is a repeating factor working against cognitive skills, but the harms aren't necessarily universal.