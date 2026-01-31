Windows 11 USB Installer Guide: How To Make One & Why You Should

First things' first, you need to make sure you have a USB at least 8GB in capacity. You can still use larger ones, but be aware that everything on the drive will be wiped, so either back up everything that's on it or just use a brand new drive. As Microsoft no longer officially supports Windows 10, you'll need to make sure the PC or laptop you're creating this installation media for is compatible with Windows 11, and you also need to make sure the computer you're using to create the install media is a Windows machine as well. If you're running macOS or Linux, you'll have to set up a Windows virtual machine.

With all that said and done, the next step is to plug in the USB drive and download Microsoft's Windows Media Creation Tool. There's no need to format the drive preemptively, as the Media Creation Tool will take care of that for you. When you download it, open it up, and it will ask you to select the USB drive that you want to install Windows to. After you confirm it, it will begin the process of downloading a Windows 11 image and writing it to the USB drive.

It might take a while, depending on your internet speed and some other factors, but once it's done, safely eject the USB from the computer, and then plug it into the other computer that you want to install Windows to. Depending on how new it is, and especially if there's no OS installed, it will automatically detect the USB as a bootable device, and it will launch the Windows 11 installation for you. After that, it's all business as usual.

Once you're done with that, it's a good idea to designate that USB as your de facto Windows installer. You never know when friends or family, or even your own computer might need a clean install of Windows, and if your access to a second Windows machine isn't always guaranteed, it's a good idea to have a Windows installation ready to go any time.