5 ChatGPT Prompts To Help Make Your Research More Productive

ChatGPT burst onto the scene at the end of 2022. Its introduction took the concept of AI from something that seemed to lie perpetually just beyond technology's horizon to a reality that anyone with a computer could access. Since then, the platform has grown exponentially, and as of July 2025, it was receiving 2.5 billion global prompts daily, of which about 330 million were from the US.

However, despite its undoubted usefulness, ChatGPT isn't without its flaws. For instance, there are certain things that you should never tell ChatGPT. It's also a bad idea to treat every ChatGPT reply as gospel. To confirm this, you don't need to look any further than the chatbot itself. Displayed at the bottom of every chat is a disclaimer that admits ChatGPT can make mistakes and that important info should be checked.

This disclaimer is easy to overlook, but it's also the key to using ChatGPT effectively for research. The quality of its output is heavily shaped by how clearly a task is defined, what constraints are set, and what context is given. In computing terms, the need to provide quality input to receive the desired output is nothing new — GIGO (Garbage In, Garbage Out) is a concept that has existed since the dawn of computing.

GIGO is still relevant in the AI age. This is a good point to remember when using ChatGPT as a research tool; the quality of a prompt can make the difference between a useful response and one that should be consigned to the digital garbage bin.