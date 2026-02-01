These Are 5 Of The Lightest DeWalt Power Tool Batteries
As great as DeWalt batteries are at powering its and other brands' tools without the hindrance of a power cord, they can get quite heavy. DeWalt has, however, made some effort to provide its customers with lighter batteries that won't add so much weight to its already hefty tools. The current lightest in the DeWalt catalogue is the 12-volt Max 1.5Ah battery, which is listed on the DeWalt website at just 8 ounces, or half a pound. Of course, this is far from the only notably light battery DeWalt offers.
Digging into DeWalt's battery options reveals some slightly weightier, yet still remarkably light, batteries. The 12V Max 2.0Ah battery also weighs half a pound, while the 12V Max 3.0Ah unit bumps up to 0.57 pounds. The 20V Max 1.5Ah compact battery sits at 0.77 pounds, and rounding out DeWalt's five lightest batteries is the 20V Max XR 1.7Ah PowerStack compact battery at just 0.8 pounds — the same weight as the now-discontinued 7.2V compact battery that it retired along with the rest of its nickel-cadmium offerings.
Overall, these batteries are best suited for applications where weight and maneuverability are essential, such as when using tools in tight spaces or at awkward angles. If the voltage is right, they can even get the job done for products like work lights, too. With this in mind, it's worth knowing how these batteries are so light and what that means for their performance.
What goes into cutting a DeWalt battery's weight
To understand battery weight, one has to understand what's actually inside a DeWalt battery. The now-standard lithium-ion batteries that Milwaukee invented contain a cathode, anode, and electrolyte. These elements react to provide energy, or voltage, that powers tools. Lithium has a high energy density, meaning it can provide a lot of energy despite being one of the lightest elements on the periodic table. As noted previously, the 20V Max XR 1.7Ah PowerStack battery and 7.2V compact battery are the same weight, yet the lithium-ion unit offers much higher voltage than the nickel-cadmium one.
With that said, even though lithium-ion DeWalt batteries provide more energy at lower weights than predecessors, keeping things light comes at a cost. The lighter the battery, the fewer cells it's likely to contain, meaning lower voltage and typically lower amp hours. The 2.25-pound 20V/60V Max 6.0Ah FlexVolt battery contains 15 cells, allowing it to generate 60 volts, while a 20V Max XR 1.7Ah PowerStack compact battery contains just five cells. Additionally, materials and shape influence weight, too. Smaller batteries, especially those with the "compact" branding, are specifically designed to take up less space and trim weight. PowerStack batteries also feature pouch cells, which are flatter and lighter than traditional lithium-ion cells.
As powerful and long-lasting as they are, a large, heavy DeWalt battery can sometimes feel like overkill. Fortunately, the brand has more than its share of lighter options available that, while having to compromise in some areas, are still solid choices for their lower weight and more compact size.