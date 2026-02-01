These Are 5 Of The Lightest DeWalt Power Tool Batteries

As great as DeWalt batteries are at powering its and other brands' tools without the hindrance of a power cord, they can get quite heavy. DeWalt has, however, made some effort to provide its customers with lighter batteries that won't add so much weight to its already hefty tools. The current lightest in the DeWalt catalogue is the 12-volt Max 1.5Ah battery, which is listed on the DeWalt website at just 8 ounces, or half a pound. Of course, this is far from the only notably light battery DeWalt offers.

Digging into DeWalt's battery options reveals some slightly weightier, yet still remarkably light, batteries. The 12V Max 2.0Ah battery also weighs half a pound, while the 12V Max 3.0Ah unit bumps up to 0.57 pounds. The 20V Max 1.5Ah compact battery sits at 0.77 pounds, and rounding out DeWalt's five lightest batteries is the 20V Max XR 1.7Ah PowerStack compact battery at just 0.8 pounds — the same weight as the now-discontinued 7.2V compact battery that it retired along with the rest of its nickel-cadmium offerings.

Overall, these batteries are best suited for applications where weight and maneuverability are essential, such as when using tools in tight spaces or at awkward angles. If the voltage is right, they can even get the job done for products like work lights, too. With this in mind, it's worth knowing how these batteries are so light and what that means for their performance.