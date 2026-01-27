Magnetic Cloaking Device Shows The Tech Is No Longer Science Fiction

Scientists have been trying to create real-world invisibility cloaks for years and have even demonstrated some promising breakthroughs in the process. However, that's not the only cloaking scientists are trying to achieve. Protecting (or "cloaking") sophisticated instruments and electronic objects from magnetic fields, which can cause electronic devices to malfunction, has long been a goal for scientists, and it seems that a breakthrough has finally arrived.

In December 2025, engineers at the University of Leicester announced a concept for a cloaking system that can make any object appear invisible to surrounding magnetic fields. The findings, published in Science, mark the first time that the design of a magnetic cloaking device has been practically demonstrated for real objects. So far, the idea has remained stuck in the realm of theoretical science, with the cloaking limited to specific shapes. Conversely, the University of Leicester team claims that its technique facilitates magnetic cloaks for objects of any shape. Moreover, the cloak can handle surroundings with a wide range of magnetic field strengths.

In a press release, Dr. Harold Ruiz, one of the study's authors, claims that it "shows that practical, manufacturable cloaks for complex geometries are within reach, enabling next-generation shielding solutions for science, medicine, and industry." It's worth noting that the magnetic cloak research only covers the process of making these devices. But now that the method has been validated, the team plans to make an actual magnetic cloak and test it in a real-world setting. In the research paper, the team also notes that its method can significantly reduce costs associated with magnetic cloaking, as well.