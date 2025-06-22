What Are The Red Outlets In Hospitals For?

What do emergency triage, major surgery, and intensive care all have in common? They're all performed in a hospital, which is a concept that's existed for thousands of years, with records of healing centers in Sri Lanka around 431 BCE. Today, hospitals are increasingly complex, due in large part to the myriad of technology packed within them, which are dependent on electricity. For this reason, these facilities must be carefully planned out, accounting for a number of possible contingencies including power outages.

If you've been in a hospital, you may have noticed that some of the electrical outlets are red. This is an important distinction, because the red on the outlet indicates its connected to emergency backup power. With various pieces of medical equipment continuously working to keep people alive, it's vital for healthcare workers to know the best place to plug them in, otherwise a simple outage could be a matter of life and death.

Medical care facilities aren't just found in cities in the form of a large multi-story buildings, but can also be found traveling the world's oceans. What are hospital ships and what makes them so special?