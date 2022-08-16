Here's How A Real Life Invisibility Cloak Actually Works

Both the Romulans and Klingons use cloaking technology to strike at starships belonging to the United Federation of Planets. The Predator routinely uses cloaking tech to take out its prey. And Harry Potter got his Cloak of Invisibility as a Christmas present. Flights of science and fantasy, to be sure, but invisibility is no longer relegated solely to the imagination. Cloaking technology is real, albeit still in a primitive form when compared to the examples above. Yet, scientists are feverishly progressing to the point where you can throw on a piece of clothing... and vanish into thin air.

Since the early 2000s, optical camouflage has been a thing, but the process was so laborious that it was rendered all but useless. It required someone to stand stoically in one spot wearing what looked like a rain poncho covered with a highly reflective material. Directly behind that person was a digital video camera recording images fed into a computer and made to look as realistic as possible. The computer sent these enhanced images to a projector in front of the person, which shone them into a unique mirror called a combiner, bouncing the background images onto the cloak like a movie screen (via HowStuffWorks). Somehow all this was supposed to make the poncho-clad person look "invisible." It did not.

But it was a starting point, and technology and science have evolved over the last 20 years.