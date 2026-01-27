Delivery Update: Here's When The New Qatari Air Force One Jet Could Arrive

In May of 2025, the Qatari royal family donated a Boeing 747 jumbo jet worth some $400 million to the United States government. It was viewed as a temporary bridge plane that could be used until the two new Boeing VC-25Bs scheduled to replace the pair of nearly 40-year-old Air Force Ones are completed.

The deal for these two new planes was made all the way back in 2018 at a fixed cost of $3.9 billion. Boeing has claimed that a host of setbacks (including supply chain issues and a lack of skilled labor) have continued to push the timeline further out from the original 2024 delivery date to an expected mid-2028 delivery. Furthermore, the company stated that it will lose about $2 billion on the deal. As if to prove new planes were needed, the Air Force One on which the President was recently flying for his trip to Davos, Switzerland, encountered a "minor electrical issue" (via CBS News) and had to turn around.

However, before the President of the United States can use the Qatari-gifted 747, it needs to be retrofitted, which includes inspecting the entire plane from tip to tail for any existing security threats or spying devices. Trump had stated the plane would be ready as early as February 2026, but the Air Force announced in January it would be ready to go in summer 2026 at the latest, which is still a very speedy turnaround when compared to Boeing's issues.