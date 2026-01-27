If You See A Harbor Freight Tool With A Purple Tag, Here's What It Means

Depending on where you shop, navigating a retail store's pricing system can be tricky. Even Harbor Freight, a store known for offering free perks to its customers, can use some esoteric pricing. The purple tags it uses on some items, for example, indicate open-box merchandise; these products were returned to the store by a customer and then been put back on display to be sold again. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that item is damaged, just that it no longer has the original packaging.

If you see one of these purple tags in Harbor Freight, chances are the words "Open Box" are visible at the top. The purple-tagged item is likely discounted, and you should see the original price listed on the tag. That way, you'll know just how much money you're saving. There should also be a full item description, along with the date of when the item was put out for resale. If the open-box product doesn't sell quickly enough, the staff may eventually mark it down even further than it was before.

But even if the item looks to be unused and in great shape, that doesn't mean you'll automatically get any type of warranty. It also doesn't mean that you can use coupons to get the purple-tagged item for a bigger discount. If you have any questions about as specific item you find in store, it's always a good idea to speak to an employee in-person. Alternatively, you can contact customer service through the company's website.