If You See A Harbor Freight Tool With An Orange Tag, Here's What It Means

If you've ever shopped for power tools at Harbor Freight, you might've seen certain ones marked with bright orange tags. Yellow tags usually mean clearance at places like Home Depot or Walmart, and red usually means an even deeper discount (often because there's a catch, like damage or lapsed expiration dates). But what does an orange tag mean? This writer spoke with Harbor Freight to get the answer.

Harbor Freight told us that an orange tag indicates that the item is a clearance product being sold as-is. It could be an open-box item, one with minor imperfections, or a pristine and unopened product. Either way, the orange tag is a tell-tale indicator to customers that they're going to save some money while they shop at the retailer.

Because these orange-tag items are reserved for Harbor Freight's physical stores only, availability and the types of items with orange tags will vary quite significantly from one location to another. Expect quantities to be limited, selection to be inconsistent, and restocks to be pretty much nonexistent.