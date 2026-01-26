Tesla Suddenly Removed A Major Feature From Model Y And Model 3 Trims

Ever the company to change up the options list of its cars with almost no prior notice, Tesla has now substantially augmented the standard technology suite on its Model Y and Model 3 cars. But instead of getting more features, you get less. Autopilot and by extension Autosteer, which is Tesla's name for lane-centering technology is now absent for Model Y and Model 3 options lists.

Visiting Tesla's site, you are now bombarded with Full Self-Driving promos. Full Self-Driving is available as a 30-day free trial and for an extra $99 a month afterwards, or an $8,000 option to have it permanently. Now, the affected Teslas only include "Traffic Aware Cruise Control" in the standard features list.

The Tesla Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck also show a similar feature pricing structure. It looks like Autopilot, as the automotive world formerly knew it, is dead, just in time for Mercedes to be crowned the autonomous driving winner. Now, if you want any autonomous features apart from basic adaptive cruise control, you have to opt into Tesla's controversial and optimistically named Full Self-Driving feature.