Commercial Jets May One Day Look More Like B-2 Bombers

If you're not in the aviation industry, you might struggle to tell an Airbus model from another, or even an Airbus from a Boeing. Despite the fantastic technology in commercial aircraft, which would have been unimaginable just a few generations ago, they're not the most distinctive of aircraft, typically speaking. They're long and quite thin, with the Boeing 757 embodying those traits to such an extent that it came to be nicknamed the Flying Pencil. They're also generally plain white, with little more distinctive than an operator logo on the body.

By contrast, fighter jets and bombers, by virtue of their specialized roles and advanced capabilities, have very distinctive designs. The wonderfully triangular B-2 bomber, for instance, has a flying wing design, which is more practical for an aircraft of its type but looks worlds apart from a commercial aircraft that could seat 100 people or more. This is why it's so interesting that Guillaume Faury, the CEO of European aviation titan Airbus, believes that commercial models will look much more like the B-2 bomber in the not-so-distant future. Speaking to the German outlet Bild in December 2025, Faury predicted (in a translation from AS) "we may see fundamental changes in aircraft architecture" within the next forty years or so. He suggests that, by that time, commercial aircraft may "no longer have a fuselage with two wings, but rather one large wing in which the passenger cabin would be integrated." It probably sounds very strange, but there are some practical reasons why aircraft operators might make such a radical change to their fleets. Let's take a look at the advantages of a blended wing design, as well as the aircraft that already use it and why this might happen.