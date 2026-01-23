Actor Jerry O'Connell's Stolen '79 Cadillac Recovered Before He Knew It Was Gone
Jerry O'Connell wasn't exactly relieved when his stolen '79 Caddy was recovered — instead, he was surprised, because the Hollywood star didn't even know it had been stolen. That's because O'Connell, 51, was out of town with his family when his classic car was stolen, taken for a joyride, and recovered by police. As reported to LA's NBC4 news by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle was initially pulled over during a traffic stop on January 13.
It had been speeding along the Pacific Coast Highway, the famed state road that runs mostly alongside the Pacific from Northern California all the way down to south of Los Angeles. (It's also one of the curviest roads in America.) After the driver was unable to provide officers with the car's registration and proof of insurance — or even a driver's license — deputies seized the vehicle. They quickly learned that the Cadillac was registered to the O'Connell family and had been stolen from their home in Calabasas, an L.A. County city located in the San Fernando Valley at the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains.
The '79 Caddy is part of Jerry O'Connell's classic car collection
Jerry O'Connell first broke out as a child actor in "Stand by Me," a 1986 coming-of-age drama based on a story by Stephen King and directed by Rob Reiner. His career continued into adulthood as O'Connell starred in television series and movies like "Sliders," "Scream 2," and "Crossing Jordan." Most recently, he voiced Commander Jack Ransom for the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks".
However, O'Connell's passion is for classic cars — not starships or the advanced modern technology that "Star Trek" accurately predicted. While he doesn't have as many classic cars as Jay Leno, O'Connell's collection has included a 1974 Chevrolet Corvette, 1988 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and 1974 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback. While not identified by the press, his briefly missing Cadillac appears to be a 1979 DeVille, based on its vintage grille pattern, hood ornament, headlamp stack layout, and other details, features which can be seen in multiple photos O'Connell has shared through his social media.
On Instagram, O'Connell shared a New York Post article about the theft, joking, "I left my keys in center console. MY BAD. This one is on me." He also thanked the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department in the same post. The actor also made several posts about the theft on X, including one where he shares that someone in his fantasy sports group chat texted, "SHOW ME THE GAS MONEY!", referring to his gas-guzzling '79 Caddy.