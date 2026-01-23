Actor Jerry O'Connell's Stolen '79 Cadillac Recovered Before He Knew It Was Gone

Jerry O'Connell wasn't exactly relieved when his stolen '79 Caddy was recovered — instead, he was surprised, because the Hollywood star didn't even know it had been stolen. That's because O'Connell, 51, was out of town with his family when his classic car was stolen, taken for a joyride, and recovered by police. As reported to LA's NBC4 news by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle was initially pulled over during a traffic stop on January 13.

It had been speeding along the Pacific Coast Highway, the famed state road that runs mostly alongside the Pacific from Northern California all the way down to south of Los Angeles. (It's also one of the curviest roads in America.) After the driver was unable to provide officers with the car's registration and proof of insurance — or even a driver's license — deputies seized the vehicle. They quickly learned that the Cadillac was registered to the O'Connell family and had been stolen from their home in Calabasas, an L.A. County city located in the San Fernando Valley at the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains.