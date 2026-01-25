These 4 Craftsman Products Will Save Your Back
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The human back, which can be pulled, pressed, and twisted in ways it's not supposed to, is particularly prone to injury while performing manual labor. That's why, no matter what kind of work you do, you want tools and equipment that will help lighten the load on your spine. Surely aware of this, Craftsman — one of the best hand tool brands with plenty of strong power tools, too — has several items in its lineup that will lessen the amount of damage work can do to one's back.
Before diving into these tools and how they can keep your back in good shape, it's worth going over some ways to reduce back strain on the job. For one, you want to make sure you're good and limber before getting started. Stretches will go a long way in preventing back cramping and general muscle strain while working. Drinking water ensures the discs in the spine are properly hydrated, thus reducing compression. Lastly, you should know your limits, only moving and lifting in ways you know your body can handle. Always lift with your legs and only lift a weight you know you can safely lift. With physical preparation taken care of, you'll be ready to get to work. These Craftsman tools will further aid in keeping your back intact while your given job gets done.
Craftsman snowblowers lessen the likelihood of snow-clearing back injuries
It's well-documented at this point that snow removal can get quite risky if done with just a shovel. Snow gets wet and heavy, putting strain on one's back, shoulders, and arms as they lift. It can even lead to cardiac arrest if one isn't careful. That's where a snow blower can become a literal lifesaver, since these machines take back strain out of the equation almost entirely. Craftsman snow blower models, such as the 24-inch 208cc two-stage gas snowblower, can help you clear your drive without straining your back. This unit uses a push-button start, so you don't have to worry about throwing your back out with a pull cord, and the controls and handles are ergonomically designed for improved comfort.
Theoretically, a Craftsman snow blower will serve you fine, as the brand ranks somewhere in the middle of the best and worst major snow blower brands. In fact, looking at the reviews on the Craftsman website, most customers have given it decent praise. Multiple owners have gotten years of use out of it, never seen an issue starting it up, and continue to clear multiple inches of snow from their driveway every snowfall. On the other hand, some reviews do cite startup issues and a lack of snow-launching power, though, so just be aware that your mileage may vary.
A Craftsman backpack blower distributes weight to your spine's benefit
A blower can be a major time-saver when clearing up a yard. The problem is that they can get quite heavy and wear on the back, arms, and shoulders with extended use, forcing the spine to lean to one side. For some, exploring alternatives through Craftsman, like the brand's 51cc, 2-cycle gas backpack leaf blower, could make all the difference. This blower is designed to better distribute the weight of the blower using an adjustable harness so that you don't end up with copious back and shoulder pain, without compromising on tool performance.
At the same time, a backpack blower from Craftsman isn't an ideal choice for everyone. With increased power comes added weight, which the harness is intended to evenly distribute, but it can still be a lot for those not accustomed to having a blower on their back. This, coupled with poor adjustment of the harness, could make it uncomfortable over long periods. Craftsman's model is also rather costly at $300, double the price of the average handheld unit, but most buyers stand by it. Most of its reviews on the Lowe's website are positive, citing elements like the price, performance, and ergonomics as standout reasons for others to consider it.
Craftsman rolling tool storage makes tool movement easier
When building out a tool collection of any kind, a toolbox is a great way to keep everything handy and organized. Unfortunately, if you need to move your toolbox from place to place, it can get pretty heavy and hard to carry as you fill it up. The last thing you want is to hurt your back or shoulders lifting a full toolbox to your next job. A solution to this could be a Craftsman rolling utility cart, which comes in different colors, features multiple drawers and compartments for storage, and has wheels so you can easily move it around your garage.
Alternatively, the Craftsman VersaStack or TradeStack system could have what you're looking for. For instance, the TradeStack 22.5-inch rolling storage unit is durable, mobile, and, as the name implies, lets you stack other Craftsman boxes on top for added storage. It's highly regarded by Craftsman customers as well. Still, it should be noted that, as mentioned before, one's physical limits should be taken into account. Even with wheels, you still need to be able to handle a large portion of the weight in your toolbox or boxes. The 22.5-inch unit has a specific weight capacity of 132 pounds, so be mindful of how much you're adding to avoid breaking it.
Craftsman's backpack sprayer is easy on your back
Backpack-style equipment has its benefits for those who don't want to strain their back. Another great option here is the sprayer, and Craftsman has its own 4-gallon, 20-volt backpack sprayer available, allowing you to spray whatever you need over a sizable property with the weight of the equipment evenly distributed across your back and shoulders. This backpack sprayer has padding in the safety harness to make carrying it as painless as possible.
Before getting this sprayer, there are a few things to be aware of. For one, this is a battery-powered piece that requires a Craftsman V20 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery for operation. The $200 kit that Lowe's sells comes with a battery and a V20 charger that's compatible with all V20 batteries by Craftsman, but if it fails, know that a replacement unit will run you close to $100 on its own. As far as what customer reviews have to say, the response to this sprayer on the Lowe's website has largely been positive. While the few one-star reviews speak of it not working right out of the box or missing pieces, the bulk are of the four and five-star variety. These praise its long battery life, power, and how comfortable it is to wear.