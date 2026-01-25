These 4 Craftsman Products Will Save Your Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The human back, which can be pulled, pressed, and twisted in ways it's not supposed to, is particularly prone to injury while performing manual labor. That's why, no matter what kind of work you do, you want tools and equipment that will help lighten the load on your spine. Surely aware of this, Craftsman — one of the best hand tool brands with plenty of strong power tools, too — has several items in its lineup that will lessen the amount of damage work can do to one's back.

Before diving into these tools and how they can keep your back in good shape, it's worth going over some ways to reduce back strain on the job. For one, you want to make sure you're good and limber before getting started. Stretches will go a long way in preventing back cramping and general muscle strain while working. Drinking water ensures the discs in the spine are properly hydrated, thus reducing compression. Lastly, you should know your limits, only moving and lifting in ways you know your body can handle. Always lift with your legs and only lift a weight you know you can safely lift. With physical preparation taken care of, you'll be ready to get to work. These Craftsman tools will further aid in keeping your back intact while your given job gets done.