We Finally Know What Caused The Verizon Outage, And It Wasn't What Many Assumed

In mid-January 2026, you may have looked down at your cell phone to check the time or send a text and realized that you had no service. Instead, your display may have read "SOS." If that's the case, you were one of millions of Verizon wireless customers affected by a widespread outage. In Washington, D.C., New York City, and some other large cities, Verizon sent out notifications that advised those without service to use a landline or a device connected to another carrier in order to get in touch with emergency services should they need it. At the time, Verizon issued a statement that it was working to quickly identify and resolve the issue, but it did not disclose the source.

These types of network outages can be caused by a variety of issues, including equipment failure or other technical problems, server snags, deterioration or damage to infrastructure, power outages, and cyberattacks. In the absence of an explanation for what happened, speculation swirled that the outage was the result of some sort of cyberattack. It may sound like something from a movie, but past cyberattacks have occurred in places like Wisconsin, where one incident disrupted Cellcom service for a week in 2025. In this case, Verizon eventually announced that the outage was caused by a software issue and had nothing to do with a cyberattack. Here's what we know, and what you should do if you were affected by the loss of service.