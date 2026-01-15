If You Use Verizon, You Could Be Eligible For Account Credits Right Now

Verizon is offering a $20 account credit to users whose service was interrupted by Wednesday's outage. However, the company has elected to make this an opt-in process. Customers whose service was interrupted will not automatically receive $20 off their bill, but will instead need to proactively accept it. To redeem the credits, affected users will need to log into the myVerizon app on their smartphone, where they will need to accept the credits. In a statement, the carrier noted, "Customers will receive a text message when the credit is available in the app." Even if you don't get such a text, it could be worth checking your myVerizon app.

The carrier assured users, "This credit isn't meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can." It also instructed any subscribers still experiencing connection issues to restart their devices in order to prompt a reconnection to the network. The released statement does not include any mention of a possible restitution for users whose devices are part of an enterprise plan, so stay tuned if you're a Verizon user whose phone plan is paid through your employer.

It's unknown if the outage affected other carriers on Verizon's network. If you're on a different network, you won't be affected at all, since Verizon runs on its own towers. According to TechRadar, some users are still waiting to see their credits, so if yours hasn't shown up yet, you're not alone.