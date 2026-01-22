Makita Just Unveiled An Engine Replacement That Could Rescue Old Tools

Throughout the years, Makita and other large brands have evolved their power tool catalogues to be primarily battery-based. Thus, the larger tools of the past that relied on gas to function became outdated, even though many tool users still have functioning models. While it easily could've left these tools in the past, Makita has elected to try bringing older, gas engine-based tools into the future. Original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, will have the opportunity to do so with the aid of the company's latest innovation, the 40V max XGT Motor Unit, which was revealed at the World of Concrete 2026 event.

The idea behind this Makita-branded tool add-on is to bring gas-powered tools into the battery-powered present. It's simply a matter of removing the old engine and swapping it for the XGT Motor Unit; after that, the tool will be able to draw power from a Makita 40-volt XGT battery — one of the many Makita battery types available in the United States. This means that OEMs don't have to invest in brand-new battery-operated tools, with a simple component replacement getting the job done. Not to mention, the fact that it runs on an existing rechargeable battery ecosystem means the switchover should be very convenient.