Makita Just Unveiled An Engine Replacement That Could Rescue Old Tools
Throughout the years, Makita and other large brands have evolved their power tool catalogues to be primarily battery-based. Thus, the larger tools of the past that relied on gas to function became outdated, even though many tool users still have functioning models. While it easily could've left these tools in the past, Makita has elected to try bringing older, gas engine-based tools into the future. Original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, will have the opportunity to do so with the aid of the company's latest innovation, the 40V max XGT Motor Unit, which was revealed at the World of Concrete 2026 event.
The idea behind this Makita-branded tool add-on is to bring gas-powered tools into the battery-powered present. It's simply a matter of removing the old engine and swapping it for the XGT Motor Unit; after that, the tool will be able to draw power from a Makita 40-volt XGT battery — one of the many Makita battery types available in the United States. This means that OEMs don't have to invest in brand-new battery-operated tools, with a simple component replacement getting the job done. Not to mention, the fact that it runs on an existing rechargeable battery ecosystem means the switchover should be very convenient.
Key notes regarding the XGT Motor Unit
Makita claims that the XGT Motor Unit will be compatible with multiple types of heavy-duty professional tools, including power screeds, backpack vibrators, power trowels, winches, and water pumps. In terms of power, Makita claims that the XGT Motor Unit can deliver the same performance as 25cc to 50cc gas engines, and notes that its implementation means less noise and zero emissions from the tools it's attached to, as well as less frequent maintenance.
The XGT Motor Unit features a universal mounting pattern and has configurable RPM, throttle response, and power switch locations, ensuring maximum compatibility. Additionally, it supports clutch shaft, straight shaft, and threaded spindle drive types, and it's advertised as more than capable of handling demanding jobsite conditions. Makita also claims that the XGT Motor Unit has an IPX5 waterproofing rating, meaning it can handle low-pressure streams from any angle.
There are many high-tech Makita products that many don't know exist, but this isn't one that should fly under your radar. While it's not quite a consumer-grade piece, the 40V max XGT Motor Unit is still a fascinating addition to the Makita catalogue that could be a game-changer for OEMs who implement it. We'll have to see how it fares after its North American launch in summer 2026. Makita has yet to reveal when the XGT Motor Unit will make it to other markets.