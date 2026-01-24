Outrage Grows Over State Loophole Handing License Plates To Unlicensed Drivers

License plate rules and regulations vary from state to state, with some requiring a license plate on both the front and back of your vehicle, while others only mandate a rear plate. Every vehicle on the road in the U.S. must be registered and display a plate, but how they are issued and what they look like depends on where you live. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, every state has rules that govern frames and covers so that plates aren't obstructed – Florida is really cracking down on its rules.

With so many other guidelines, you'd assume that all 50 states would have some minimum requirements in place. In Tennessee, that's simply not the case, and some state residents are calling for change. In early 2026, local Nashville, Tennessee Fox 17 News reported on a loophole that allows a state resident to register a vehicle even if they don't have a driver's license or proof of insurance, documents that are typically required to register a vehicle.

In Tennessee, you can obtain a license plate and register your vehicle with just one item. A driver's license is one of those items, but is included on a list for residents that also includes a birth certificate, military I.D., Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement documentation, or "any other evidence that confirms to the satisfaction of the Department of Revenue the true identity of the applicant." If you don't have any of those documents, however, you can still get a license plate in Tennessee.