Outrage Grows Over State Loophole Handing License Plates To Unlicensed Drivers
License plate rules and regulations vary from state to state, with some requiring a license plate on both the front and back of your vehicle, while others only mandate a rear plate. Every vehicle on the road in the U.S. must be registered and display a plate, but how they are issued and what they look like depends on where you live. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, every state has rules that govern frames and covers so that plates aren't obstructed – Florida is really cracking down on its rules.
With so many other guidelines, you'd assume that all 50 states would have some minimum requirements in place. In Tennessee, that's simply not the case, and some state residents are calling for change. In early 2026, local Nashville, Tennessee Fox 17 News reported on a loophole that allows a state resident to register a vehicle even if they don't have a driver's license or proof of insurance, documents that are typically required to register a vehicle.
In Tennessee, you can obtain a license plate and register your vehicle with just one item. A driver's license is one of those items, but is included on a list for residents that also includes a birth certificate, military I.D., Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement documentation, or "any other evidence that confirms to the satisfaction of the Department of Revenue the true identity of the applicant." If you don't have any of those documents, however, you can still get a license plate in Tennessee.
A license plate loophole
If a state resident doesn't have any of those more commonly accepted documents to prove residency, Tennessee offers a second list of accepted documents that includes work IDs, union membership cards, and even check stubs. If residents can produce two documents from that list, they can register their vehicle without ever proving that they are even licensed to drive. This loophole potentially allows unlicensed and uninsured drivers to hit the road, including, as Fox 17 News points out, undocumented immigrants.
There's no denying that immigration is a highly charged topic in the U.S. and other parts of the world, from border protection to civic engagement. While this loophole doesn't directly benefit only undocumented immigrants, lawmakers in the state hope to close it as part of a proposal that includes other immigration enforcement bills that are currently under debate in the state of Tennessee. In Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has documented several instances where an unlicensed individual with a legally registered vehicle caused accidents, some fatal.
Legislators hope to close the loophole for everyone. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told Fox 17 that the state is going to "make sure that when you get your car tagged, you're legal and lawful." Applicants will likely have to display a Tennessee driver's license or a Tennessee photo ID. The Executive Director for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Lisa Sherman, also commented, stating the need to expand access for everyone, from registration to licensing and beyond, in the interest of public safety.