Travelers Coming To The US Could Be Forced To Show Years Of Social Media

Traveling to the United States without a visa? If you're from one of dozens of countries on the Trump administration's list, you could soon be required to submit part of your social media history to get in. According to an updated plan from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, visitors with e-passports (also known as biometric passports) who are using the visa waiver program can travel to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without getting a visa in advance. With a newly proposed role, they would also be required to provide five years of social media history.

Under this proposed overhaul, personal information like email addresses and phone numbers used over the past several years, as well as detailed personal information about immediate family members (including addresses and contact details), would be required alongside the social media info. The rule specifically applies to citizens of 42 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, and South Korea.

It's all being roped into the existing Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) that travelers already have to fill out before getting on a flight to the U.S. Before it becomes official, the proposal still needs to be reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. It's also open for public comment through early February.