'Biometric Exit' Tech Is Spreading Through US Airports – Here's What That Means For You

Traveling by air can be a hassle. You may have to endure a full body scan at security, your lunch or a drink may break the bank, and the airplane itself can be cramped and uncomfortable. Now, travelers leaving the U.S. may have to endure yet another step: Having their photo taken as part of a biometric exit policy.

Biometric exit is a federal program wherein photos are taken of individuals leaving the country, and matched to their passport photos using facial recognition to ensure they are who they say they are. Biometric entry has been in place for foreign nationals for more than 20 years, but biometric exit is fairly new. What began as a pilot program at just a few airports will now, under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security, expand nationwide.

The program only applies to travelers leaving the U.S., so you won't need to worry if you're flying domestically, and you may have already experienced the process if you've flown overseas in the last few years. According to Daniel P. Tanciar, a deputy director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 52% of travelers leaving the country by air do so via biometric exit. The process is fairly simple and will be rolling out to all international airports, and possibly at land crossings and seaports as well.