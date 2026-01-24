This Unexpected Model Is The Most Popular Used SUV In The US, According To iSeeCars

Sport utility vehicles continue to rank among the more popular modes of transportation for drivers in the United States, with virtually every major auto maker featuring one in their respective lineups. Not surprisingly, SUVs regularly appear at or near the top of yearly lists highlighting the best-selling new vehicles in America. They tend to rank high on lists of the country's best-selling used vehicles, too, and according to a recent market study conducted by iSeeCars, one Chevrolet build has surprised many by becoming the king of the second-hand SUV market.

The iSeeCars list was culled from the study of more than 9 million used car sales, focusing on models manufactured within the last five years. As the results show, pickup trucks from Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge took the top three spots in terms of all used vehicle sales. Chevrolet's SlashGear Select Badge-earning compact Equinox SUV claimed the number four spot, accounting for approximately 1.8% of sales in the used vehicle market. That ranks it not just as the biggest seller among SUVs, but above dozens of other popular cars and trucks from other major manufacturers such as Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, and Honda.

That market sales percentage for the Equinox jumps to 3% overall when you focus solely on used SUVs, with competitors from Nissan, Ford, Toyota, and Honda rounding out that list's top 5 in that order. And yes, as surprised as some are by the Equinox's placing, they're equally so by the 4th place finish of Toyota's best-selling SUV.