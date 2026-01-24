This Unexpected Model Is The Most Popular Used SUV In The US, According To iSeeCars
Sport utility vehicles continue to rank among the more popular modes of transportation for drivers in the United States, with virtually every major auto maker featuring one in their respective lineups. Not surprisingly, SUVs regularly appear at or near the top of yearly lists highlighting the best-selling new vehicles in America. They tend to rank high on lists of the country's best-selling used vehicles, too, and according to a recent market study conducted by iSeeCars, one Chevrolet build has surprised many by becoming the king of the second-hand SUV market.
The iSeeCars list was culled from the study of more than 9 million used car sales, focusing on models manufactured within the last five years. As the results show, pickup trucks from Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge took the top three spots in terms of all used vehicle sales. Chevrolet's SlashGear Select Badge-earning compact Equinox SUV claimed the number four spot, accounting for approximately 1.8% of sales in the used vehicle market. That ranks it not just as the biggest seller among SUVs, but above dozens of other popular cars and trucks from other major manufacturers such as Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, and Honda.
That market sales percentage for the Equinox jumps to 3% overall when you focus solely on used SUVs, with competitors from Nissan, Ford, Toyota, and Honda rounding out that list's top 5 in that order. And yes, as surprised as some are by the Equinox's placing, they're equally so by the 4th place finish of Toyota's best-selling SUV.
The Chevy Equinox still trails this SUV in new car sales
The Chevrolet Equinox's top 5 ranking on the overall used SUV sales list isn't entirely shocking, as the mid-size sport utility vehicle also hit number 4 in 2024, and the Equinox topped the used SUV list that year, too. In fact, the latter list didn't change at all for 2025, with the Nissan Rogue, Ford Explorer, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V slotting in behind the Equinox in that order.
The first thing that might jump out to you about that list is that, save for the Ford Explorer, those are all compact models, a fact that likely points to American drivers' predilection towards more fuel-efficient SUVs that don't take up a ton of space in the garage. As already noted, the second point of surprise may be the placement of the Toyota RAV4 in the 4-hole, with iSeeCars specifically noting that the compact build has held the title of the best-selling model on the new SUV market for the better part of the past decade. It recently even claimed the title of best-selling car in the world.
According to Car and Driver, in 2025, the RAV4 was actually the third best-selling new vehicle in America, with Toyota moving some 479,288 units. By comparison, Chevy sold only 274,356 new Equinoxes. As for the used car discrepancy, it may or may not be related to owners holding on to their RAV4s a little longer than those who have purchased an Equinox, as the Toyota build was also named the best compact SUV in terms of customer satisfaction.