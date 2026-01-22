The FAA Is Warning Airlines To Plan For Dodging Space Debris

In early January 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation put out a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) warning that, as both commercial and government-led space launch gets more common, airlines and cargo lines should account for space-born debris in their flight plans. As stated in the SAFO, "It is imperative that airspace users account for potential disruptions due to launch operations. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Control (ATC) implements airspace restrictions and hazard mitigation measures to protect aircraft from potential hazards due to launch anomalies."

This might sound fantastical, and you might be picturing a Boeing 737 MAX jet dodging falling space debris as if Han Solo from Star Wars was in the cockpit. However, the reality is a little more mundane than that. Essentially, airlines now just have to work with companies like SpaceX, which launches a lot of rockets, and NASA to figure out the safest flight paths for everyone involved.