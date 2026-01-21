CA Drivers Are Modding License Plates To 'Look Pretty' – Now Cops Are Cracking Down

There's often nothing wrong with making small tweaks here and there to personalize your vehicle, whether they're on the inside or outside. But a seemingly harmless change can sometimes lead to owners getting in trouble with the law. Some of the most regrettable vanity plates have unintentionally led to their owners facing legal trouble, as have some owners' efforts to make their vehicle's plates look more appealing. The latter, in particular, has caused problems in San Diego, California, with law enforcement cracking down on plate customization.

The issue stems from license plate wrapping, which involves changing the plate's color scheme by sticking a layer of plastic onto the plate. Despite this innocent intention, license plate wrapping can make a plate difficult to identify from a distance, hard to see in certain lighting conditions, and could theoretically be used to disguise a plate for illegal activity.

Speaking to NBC 7 San Diego, Officer Anthony Carrasco of the San Francisco Police Department noted that many try it out because "[t]hey want to make their license plate look pretty," completely unaware of the fact that it violates state law. Carrasco urged those interested in license plate wrapping to avoid it, as plates are one surface where getting artsy isn't in one's best interest. After all, the consequences for getting caught driving around with a customized plate are quite steep.