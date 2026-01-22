This Country Has The Largest Oil Reserve In The World

When it comes to oil-rich countries, one would usually think of Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia or Iraq. But what many do not know is that the country with the largest oil reserves in the world lies just 1,200 miles to the south of Florida — or about a three-and-a-half-hour flight across the Caribbean. This is the state of Venezuela, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that its oil reserves are at more than 303 billion barrels, as of 2025.

Most of Venezuela's oil is in the Orinoco Belt, a swathe of land north of the Orinoco River, but extracting it poses an unusual set of challenges. The country's oil infrastructure needs to be overhauled due to years of mismanagement and corruption and a history of asset seizures from private companies by the state. The country is also under U.S. sanctions, which limit its ability to sell oil overseas.

Venezuela's crude oil isn't easy to process, either. Saudi Arabian and American oil fields produce light, sweet crude oil, which contains very little sulfur, and isn't corrosive to pipes and equipment. On the other hand, Venezuelan oil is much harder to process because it's mostly heavy and sour, making it harder to process crude oil into unleaded gasoline. Prof. Paasha Mahdavi of the University of California, Santa Barbara, told NPR that it's "among the dirtiest oils in the world to produce when it comes to global warming."