Not Black Friday, Not Boxing Day – The Best Time To Buy A Used Car, According To iSeeCars

We often think of Black Friday, Presidents' Day, or Boxing Day as the best time to find deals. That's not necessarily true for cars, though, and the best time to buy a used car may not be the obvious holidays. A recent study by iSeeCarfound that Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the best day of the year to buy used cars — and by a lot.

After analyzing over 40 million used car sales from 2024 and 2025, iSeeCars found that MLK Day had the largest number of good deals on average, which it defined as saving buyers 10% or more. It found that there were 65.5% more deals than usual on MLK Day, making it the best day to shop for a used car. New Year's followed at 58.6%, then January as a whole at 55.6%. Rounding out the top five were Presidents' Day, with 47% more deals, and then February, with 36.2%.

You may notice a pattern in those results: cold weather. According to iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer, there are more deals on used cars in colder months. "In general, used car prices follow the average temperature, with both falling between November and March and bottoming out between December 31 and February 28," Brauer explained. This explains why December and Halloween were among the best times to buy, with 15.2% and 6.8% more deals than average, respectively. Of course, you'll also want to pay attention to the car itself, as some used cars are better deals than others.