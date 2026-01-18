This Canadian-Made Muscle Car Was Just Named Car Of The Year

With the start of a new year comes the Detroit Auto Show: a long-running showcase of what the biggest names in the auto industry have to offer. The auto show also gives out awards every year, with one of the most prestigious honors being the North American Car of the Year. Past events saw cars like the Toyota Prius and the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray take home the award. The 2026 North American Car of the Year award went to a legendary Canadian-made muscle car: the 2026 Dodge Charger.

The Charger — a vehicle manufactured at the Stellantis Canada Windsor Assembly Plant, located in Windsor, Ontario – was awarded this title on the first day of the Detroit Auto Show, January 14. It faced and overcame some stiff competition, beating out the Honda Prelude and the Nissan Sentra, which are constructed in Japan and Mexico, respectively, to win the award.

The recipient of the Car of the Year honor isn't chosen on a whim either: A group of 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada come together yearly to determine which model is most deserving of the award. This was undoubtedly a huge win for the 2026 Dodge Charger and all at the Windsor plant who've worked so hard to bring these cars to the road. The model is in good company, too, as evidenced by the other big award winners beside it at the show.