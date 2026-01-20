This 1960s Chevy Muscle Car Is Extremely Rare (And Extremely Powerful)

If you're into muscle cars that once ruled the roads a half century ago, but haven't heard of the 1969 Chevy Yenko Nova S/C, you'd be forgiven. This was a bit of a unicorn in the year of the moon landing, only available from select Chevy dealerships. In the era of Camaros, Chevelles, Monte Carlos, and Novas — forming the bulk of GM's memorable A-body muscle car lineup of the late '60s and early '70s — there were outliers like the Yenko Nova that really stood out.

Taking Chevy's big-block V8 powerplants and souping them up was the name of the game here. Yenko's team leveraged Chevrolet's COPO program, which was for special-order cars not available to the public, to get the raw material they needed to work with. Despite a ban on engines exceeding 400 cubic inches for new cars — imposed by GM's higher-ups — Yenko completely ignored the edict. The high-performance engines Yenko used were behemoths, such as the 427-CI L71 V8, giving the Yenko Nova S/C a brutal 450 hp of raw power.

But why are these Nova S/Cs considered ultra-rare muscle cars? Well, a limited production run of around 38 total examples meant they were the epitome of limited edition, never intended to be sold en masse to the muscle car crowd. Rather, this was a passion project of Chevy dealer Don Yenko, and the Nova S/C was a special car that only a rare few got to see in person, let alone drive.