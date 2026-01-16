Honda's Current 'H' Logo Is Getting Replaced For Good

Logos are more than just a stylish symbol on the hood of a car; they are intrinsically tied to the brand they represent, and many of us come to recognize them immediately. In fact, children can often identify different brands based on their logos before they learn to read, even for brands that don't market specifically to kids! Beyond brand recognition, logos can help tell a brand's story or history, set vehicles apart from competitors, and foster customer loyalty.

Because logos are such an important aspect of brand recognition, changing them can be a risky move. When Kia unveiled its new logo in 2021, customers were confused. The old logo was straightforward and easy to read, while the new logo, with its modern font, often looks like "KVN" instead of Kia to consumers. Luckily, Kia rebounded from the logo fiasco and hit record sales in 2025.

Now, another huge brand is changing its logo — Honda. In January 2026, Honda announced a new logo for all of its models, starting in 2027. Honda's current logo is an "H" surrounded by a squared-off circle. Here's what we know about the new logo, which actually debuted in 2026 on Honda's concept Zero Series EVs.