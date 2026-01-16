Honda's Current 'H' Logo Is Getting Replaced For Good
Logos are more than just a stylish symbol on the hood of a car; they are intrinsically tied to the brand they represent, and many of us come to recognize them immediately. In fact, children can often identify different brands based on their logos before they learn to read, even for brands that don't market specifically to kids! Beyond brand recognition, logos can help tell a brand's story or history, set vehicles apart from competitors, and foster customer loyalty.
Because logos are such an important aspect of brand recognition, changing them can be a risky move. When Kia unveiled its new logo in 2021, customers were confused. The old logo was straightforward and easy to read, while the new logo, with its modern font, often looks like "KVN" instead of Kia to consumers. Luckily, Kia rebounded from the logo fiasco and hit record sales in 2025.
Now, another huge brand is changing its logo — Honda. In January 2026, Honda announced a new logo for all of its models, starting in 2027. Honda's current logo is an "H" surrounded by a squared-off circle. Here's what we know about the new logo, which actually debuted in 2026 on Honda's concept Zero Series EVs.
The new logo
The new "H" is simple and modern, and ditches the surrounding border. It's intended to resemble two outstretched hands, which the automaker says represent "the commitment of Honda to augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the need." This is lofty language, but Honda reiterates that the new logo embraces what it's viewing as a second founding during a period of "transformation."
The emblem will debut first on EVs and hybrid-electric (HEV) vehicles, and then expand across Honda's lineup. The logo will also be used business-wide, including dealerships, communication initiatives, and motorsports activities. The redesign is the fifth time Honda has altered its "H" logo from the initial emblem that debuted in 1963. It's the first time since 1969 that it won't be surrounded by a border, and the new symbol does harken back in some ways to the original logo.
Unlike Kia's controversial and radical redesign, this new "H" is simple and easy to read, and not so different from Honda's previous logo that it could confuse customers. It's safe to say that the first time you see the bestselling CR-V or Civic coming towards you bearing this new emblem, you won't be Googling the logo, wondering what brand it is.