Fed Up With Your Neighbor's Motion Lights? Here Are Some Things You Can Do

No matter where we call home — an apartment, single-family home, townhouse, condo, or mobile home — most of us simply want to live in peace. Our tolerance for noise and general hubbub differs depending on whether we're city dwellers or rural residents, but if we have neighbors, we simply want to get along. Unfortunately, conflict is sometimes inevitable.

Motion-activated or motion-sensing lights, which turn on when they detect motion, are a popular choice for security purposes. They are available at many price points and in a variety of styles, from hard-wired, battery-operated, and even solar lights. Your neighbor's porch light may not be an issue, but brighter lights or those that stray onto your property can definitely fall into nuisance territory.

While states don't usually have legislation dealing specifically with light pollution or light trespass, many local municipalities and homeowners have rules to deal with this situation. Enforcement can end with your nuisance neighbor being fined — or even forced to leave their home.