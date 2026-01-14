The Unsettling Reason Why Taiwan Grounded Its F-16 Fleet For A Week

In early January 2026, Capt. Hsin Po-yi of Tawain's Air Force went missing along with his F-16 during a nighttime training mission. It appears that a malfunction with the jet's main onboard computer caused Hsin to deviate from formation after he and his group entered cloud cover over the northeast portion of Taiwan. The group took off on their mission around 6:17 p.m. on January 6 and by 7:28 p.m. Hsin alerted ground control that he was preparing to eject from the F-16V, but they lost his signal only seconds later.

The Air Force quickly launched a search and rescue mission, setting up an emergency response center, to find both the pilot and aircraft, but haven't had any luck as of this writing. The best they've gotten have been brief, intermittent signals from the plane's Flight Data Record, often referred to as the little black box. Unfortunately, those signals haven't been enough to pinpoint an exact location.

As a result, the Taiwanese air force, one of the many militaries that buys F-16s from the United States, grounded its entire F-16 fleet. In the time that the fleet was grounded, the air force conducted tests and ran flight crews through maintenance training. Each F-16 passed inspection, prompting the Taiwanese air force to clear its fleet to fly as of Monday, January 12, 2026.