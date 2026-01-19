Ryobi's 40V Power Source Turns Your Leaf Blower Battery Into A Portable Generator

Having the right power tools allows you to tackle a wide variety of DIY tasks around the house, and outdoors as well. But one upcoming offering from Ryobi actually takes the 40V battery from your leaf blower, which Consumer Reports recommends if you've got room in your budget, and puts it to work in a separate power unit. It's a simple twist on a familiar battery system.

The Ryobi 40V 300W Power Source/Charger provides usable electricity for powering other devices. However, this new unit relies on a separate 40V battery for its own power, as it has no internal battery of its own. The power source can be used for small home electronics, lights, and other devices as well. This is made possible through the unit's single 120V AC outlet, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports. It delivers up to 300 watts of power, has a built-in task light, and an easy-carry handle. It's a great solution whether you're working outside, camping, or just need an outlet if one isn't available.

The Ryobi Power Source can also be used as a battery charger when paired with an external power source like a Ryobi solar panel. That means you can keep your 40V batteries fully charged and ready for your Ryobi tools when you need to use them. The company's website doesn't list an arrival date for the power source, but it is one of 6 new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools.