Ryobi's 40V Power Source Turns Your Leaf Blower Battery Into A Portable Generator
Having the right power tools allows you to tackle a wide variety of DIY tasks around the house, and outdoors as well. But one upcoming offering from Ryobi actually takes the 40V battery from your leaf blower, which Consumer Reports recommends if you've got room in your budget, and puts it to work in a separate power unit. It's a simple twist on a familiar battery system.
The Ryobi 40V 300W Power Source/Charger provides usable electricity for powering other devices. However, this new unit relies on a separate 40V battery for its own power, as it has no internal battery of its own. The power source can be used for small home electronics, lights, and other devices as well. This is made possible through the unit's single 120V AC outlet, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports. It delivers up to 300 watts of power, has a built-in task light, and an easy-carry handle. It's a great solution whether you're working outside, camping, or just need an outlet if one isn't available.
The Ryobi Power Source can also be used as a battery charger when paired with an external power source like a Ryobi solar panel. That means you can keep your 40V batteries fully charged and ready for your Ryobi tools when you need to use them. The company's website doesn't list an arrival date for the power source, but it is one of 6 new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools.
How the 40V power source fits into Ryobi's lineup
Ryobi sells a variety of portable power solutions, including battery-powered inverters and power stations built for the jobsite or on-the-go. These devices are listed on the toolmaker's site and full details are available for each one. But when it comes to the new 40V 300W 2-in-1 Power Source/Charger, Ryobi doesn't give exact dimensions or physical specs, including size or weight. Warranty details also haven't been revealed, and Home Depot hasn't added the power source to its website as of this writing.
Ryobi's current portable power lineup includes small inverters like the 18V ONE+ 800-Watt Automotive Power model that can run directly off a single 18V battery. This inverter, a device that we featured in May of 2025, is designed for ease of use and offers lower-output power for quick tasks. But on the other end of the spectrum is the 40V 1800-Watt Power Station, a larger unit that can handle much heavier loads. It can even charge multiple batteries at the same time, and is capable of powering appliances as well.
The new 40V 300W Power Source/Charger isn't the most powerful option Ryobi offers, but it combines portability and functionality. Like a power inverter, the 300W unit uses a removable battery to run. But unlike a larger power station, Ryobi's new 2-in-1 solution is compact and can be taken anywhere. This gives users a more versatile solution that bridges the gap between recreational activities and jobsite tasks.