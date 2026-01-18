How To Eliminate The Smell Of Spilled Gas Or Oil From Your Garage

If you have a garage and use it regularly, in addition to some easy upgrades to instantly make your workspace more functional you might be looking for some ideas on how to make it more user-friendly, as bad smells can ruin an otherwise productive day. If you've spilled some gasoline or oil in your garage, you can try using cat litter, or even sawdust, to absorb the mess. By addressing the spill itself, you're immediately addressing the smell too.

But getting rid of the source likely won't fully eliminate the odors. Applying a combination of water and baking soda, which can also be used to freshen up your car, might do the trick. Just scrub the area with the baking soda solution using a brush and then rinse it with clean water. If this doesn't work, you can use a mixture of dish detergent and water instead. If all else fails and the odors persist, you can purchase chemical cleaners that are specifically formulated for cleaning up spills. While doing all of this, it's a good idea to keep your garage door open to properly ventilate the space.

Once you're done, keep your garage for a while and let any remaining smells filter out. If you still have traces of gasoline or oil odors after that, try switching up your approach from one cleaning method to another and tackle the spot again. Eventually, you should notice a difference, and once the smells are gone, you can close the garage back up and keep on working.