How To Eliminate The Smell Of Spilled Gas Or Oil From Your Garage
If you have a garage and use it regularly, in addition to some easy upgrades to instantly make your workspace more functional you might be looking for some ideas on how to make it more user-friendly, as bad smells can ruin an otherwise productive day. If you've spilled some gasoline or oil in your garage, you can try using cat litter, or even sawdust, to absorb the mess. By addressing the spill itself, you're immediately addressing the smell too.
But getting rid of the source likely won't fully eliminate the odors. Applying a combination of water and baking soda, which can also be used to freshen up your car, might do the trick. Just scrub the area with the baking soda solution using a brush and then rinse it with clean water. If this doesn't work, you can use a mixture of dish detergent and water instead. If all else fails and the odors persist, you can purchase chemical cleaners that are specifically formulated for cleaning up spills. While doing all of this, it's a good idea to keep your garage door open to properly ventilate the space.
Once you're done, keep your garage for a while and let any remaining smells filter out. If you still have traces of gasoline or oil odors after that, try switching up your approach from one cleaning method to another and tackle the spot again. Eventually, you should notice a difference, and once the smells are gone, you can close the garage back up and keep on working.
How to prevent bad smells in your garage
There are some simple methods that can help absorb and prevent odors in your home garage over the long term. For example, activated charcoal placed in open containers or in ventilated bags in your garage can trap and neutralize gasoline, oil, and other odors. Plus, charcoal is more of an ongoing solution and doesn't just mask the odors like air fresheners do. White vinegar is also an effective option, as it helps neutralize lingering odors too.
Keeping fresh air circulating in your garage can go a long way to keeping smells out as well. Occasionally opening your garage doors and windows creates a natural airflow, which replaces stale air that's built up. If you want to go the extra mile, you can install exhaust fans, which actively remove the fumes that may be in the air, while also pulling cleaner air inside. Portable fans can also help.
But the best way to prevent odors in your garage is to first ensure that you're safely storing gasoline and other fluids. If you're allowed to keep gas or oil, which can vary depending on where you live, it's important to store both in upright sealed containers. Tighten the lids before storing and keep the containers off the floor. Of course, if you have a vehicle that's leaking oil or other fluids, using a drip pan on the floor to catch the leaks before they hit will help as well.