5 Of The Best 77-Inch TVs, According To Consumer Reports
It is rather remarkable where televisions are today. From image quality to high dynamic range to screen size, people have never been able to watch movies or television shows, play video games, or even watch YouTube videos with a better home experience than is available right now. Many of these televisions are still quite expensive, but plenty are shockingly affordable as well. Some people are content to watch everything on their computer or smartphone, but neither can hold a candle to a great television set, especially one that is 77 inches in diameter.
This size has become somewhat standard among the biggest sizes available for certain TV models, particularly for OLEDs. While a 77-inch TV is great, not all 77-inch TVs are created equal, and with terms like OLED, QLED, UHD, and more, it can be a little overwhelming to know which model is truly the best of the best. That is where a publication like Consumer Reports can be a handy resource. It has surveyed a large number of people who actually own all of these 77-inch TVs and conducted its own in-house testing, and based on their findings, Consumer Reports has determined what it believes are the best models available for purchase. This is based on picture quality, high dynamic range, smart features, environmental efficiency, and more. Here, we are going to look at the five 77-inch TVs that the publication has vaulted to the very top of its list, and maybe these particular models would be great additions to the wall in your home.
5. LG 77-inch OLED G5
We kick off this list with the television at fifth place on Consumer Reports' overall ranking of 77-inch TVs, and that just so happens to be the latest flagship model from LG. This is a company that will come up several times on this list, and here it is, the LG 77-inch OLED G5 television, released in April 2025. The G-series has been LG's top-of-the-line OLED model for years now, and the latest iteration is another excellent addition to that list.
The G5 was the first to introduce an RGB tandem panel. Before this, LG used two blue light-emitting layers, with a layer between them that encompassed red, green, and yellow. With this new setup, there are still those two blue layers, but each one is used to emit a separate red and green layer. This has caused a dramatic increase in the television's brightness and color saturation, upping the peak brightness to over 4,000 nits.
Those surveyed by Consumer Reports could not be higher on the LG G5's picture quality for both 1080p and 4K resolutions, its HDR capabilities, and its data privacy capabilities. Where it falls a tad short of perfect marks is in its sound quality, which is not terribly uncommon with modern TVs. So much engineering goes into the picture quality and slimness of these TVs that there's less room for quality speakers, which is why so many people have to get soundbars or watch videos with subtitles. Regardless, Consumer Reports shows that most are more than happy with the LG G5.
4. Samsung 77-inch OLED S90D
Alongside LG, Samsung is another major name in the television market and has a couple of spots on this list. First up is the fourth-place finisher on Consumer Reports' 77-inch television ranking, the Samsung OLED S90D. Unlike the LG G5, this is not the company's current flagship model, but that does not stop it from receiving sterling reviews from owners. This TV was released back in 2024, but it holds up just as well when compared to brand-new models. Owners surveyed by Consumer Reports give it top marks for picture quality and HDR, and even the speakers earn those top ratings. There are some slight dings against its data privacy and its versatility, but they are quite slight.
Samsung's big selling point, the S90D, is its AI capabilities. This includes features like AI-enhanced audio that makes dialogue clearer or adapts to your room, image depth enhancements, and automatic screen settings that adapt to whatever video game you are playing. To boost brightness and color saturation, the Samsung S90D uses the company's quantum dot (QD) technology, which enhances the bold colors and blacks inherent in OLED technology. Because they are not brand-new TV models, these televisions generally save you a little money compared to others on this list. The Samsung OLED S90D is available on Amazon for $1,800, which is quite reasonable for a very large OLED TV. Smart money shoppers may not buy OLEDs, but their high prices indicate they're still the best quality out there.
3. Samsung 77-inch OLED S95F
One spot up from the Samsung S90D on Consumer Reports' 77-inch television ranking is what actually is Samsung's flagship TV model: the Samsung OLED S95F. Based on basically every metric that you could possibly imagine, the S95F passes with flying colors based on all of the owners surveyed. It does not matter if you are looking at picture quality, brightness, HDR, sound quality, motion blur, or versatility. The opinions are overwhelmingly positive. Like the S90D before it, there is a perceived ding on data privacy, but that is basically the only slight negative point levied against the TV.
The Samsung S95F features all the AI features you would get on the S90D, be it for gaming, audio, or 4K upscaling of non-4K images. The AI features go beyond that, though. One of the more interesting features is an AI live translation feature that will auto-translate the dialogue of the movie, show, or video you are watching in real-time to the language of your choice. There's even a feature that recognizes your pet dog's barking and alerts you when it needs attention, automatically activating video footage to entertain your dog.
A TV like this will cost you a pretty penny. The Samsung S95F sells for a whopping $3,490 on Amazon, so if you are on a budget, this might be one to skip entirely or wait a year or two for that price to drop. If all you care about is having the best TV available, Consumer Reports ranks this as the top Samsung model.
2. LG 77-inch OLED C5
While the G-series may be the flagship line from LG, the C-series is not far behind, and for many people, it is a more affordable alternative that offers almost everything you could want from an LG OLED TV, including picture quality. In fact, on the Consumer Reports ranking of the best 77-inch TVs on the market, those surveyed by the publication have a slightly better overall reaction to the LG OLED C5 than the aforementioned G5 flagship model.
The owners surveyed agree that the C5's performance is top-notch across the board. Picture quality, HDR, sound quality, viewing angle, and data privacy and security have all earned the best possible scores. The only thing that does not is versatility. This has to do with the fact that the LG C5 does not have the same RGB tandem panel as the G5, so it is slightly less bright than that model. There is also less of a glare protection on this model. So, for those who put an LG C5 in a room that gets a lot of daylight, it won't perform quite as well in those conditions as a G5, but the difference is still just degrees. By and large, Consumer Reports owners have very little negative to say about it. Amazon retails the 77-inch LG C5 for $1,846, making it the second least expensive model on this list. For those wanting the renowned power of an LG OLED who are on a bit of a budget, the LG C5 more than meets the moment.
1. LG 77-inch OLED G4
You might assume that the television that would top the ranking of 77-inch televisions by Consumer Reports would be one that is a brand-new, top-of-the-line model, but that is not the case. While the LG G5 is at the bottom of the top five, it is that TV's predecessor, the 77-inch LG OLED G4, that takes the number one position. In the actual testing and survey responses, there is no information directly explaining why the G4 ranks slightly higher than the G5, as they received the same scores in every category. That being said, there are some significant differences between the two.
The main one is that the G4 lacks the RGB tandem panel that enhances brightness, which was new for the G5. Instead, it uses MLA — or Micro Lens Array — technology to do that. This adds many lenses to the light-emitting panels, which better focus the light for projection out of the screen. While this is technically not as bright as what the RGB tandem panel can deliver, the owners seem to be perfectly content with what the G4 delivers picture-wise.
Because this is a slightly older television, it is a bit cheaper than the current flagship model. Amazon sells the 77-inch LG G4 for $2,699. Consumer Reports ranks the LG G4 at the top of its list of 77-inch TVs, but the separation between it and the number five spot is quite small. All five have earned massive raves.