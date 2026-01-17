5 Of The Best 77-Inch TVs, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is rather remarkable where televisions are today. From image quality to high dynamic range to screen size, people have never been able to watch movies or television shows, play video games, or even watch YouTube videos with a better home experience than is available right now. Many of these televisions are still quite expensive, but plenty are shockingly affordable as well. Some people are content to watch everything on their computer or smartphone, but neither can hold a candle to a great television set, especially one that is 77 inches in diameter.

This size has become somewhat standard among the biggest sizes available for certain TV models, particularly for OLEDs. While a 77-inch TV is great, not all 77-inch TVs are created equal, and with terms like OLED, QLED, UHD, and more, it can be a little overwhelming to know which model is truly the best of the best. That is where a publication like Consumer Reports can be a handy resource. It has surveyed a large number of people who actually own all of these 77-inch TVs and conducted its own in-house testing, and based on their findings, Consumer Reports has determined what it believes are the best models available for purchase. This is based on picture quality, high dynamic range, smart features, environmental efficiency, and more. Here, we are going to look at the five 77-inch TVs that the publication has vaulted to the very top of its list, and maybe these particular models would be great additions to the wall in your home.