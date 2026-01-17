This State's Residents Can Now Erase Their Digital Footprint So Much Easier Than Before

Over the past couple of decades, the internet has evolved into an all-encompassing, all-conquering behemoth that governs how many of us live our increasingly online lives. While that certainly has positives, one potentially problematic aspect that has come to light recently is the issue of our digital footprints.

A digital footprint is the trail we leave as we use the internet: the websites we visit, our social media posts, and the online services we sign up for. While that may seem innocuous, data brokers can collect that information and provide it to buyers, who can then develop a surprisingly thorough picture of our habits, preferences, and desires — including ones that may put us at risk. Thankfully, it's possible to find and remove your personal data from the internet, although it can be a tedious process. However, California has announced a program that'll make it much easier.

The program, known as the Delete Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP), launched on January 1, 2026. In short, it allows all California residents to submit a request that compels registered data brokers to delete any personal information about said residents that they have on file. The program is the next step following the state's Delete Act, enacted in 2023, which required data brokers to register with the state and allow customers to request that their data be deleted.