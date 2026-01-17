This State Has The Highest Fees For EVs In 2026

EVs can be very expensive, but the critical question is whether it would be a practical purchase over a gas vehicle over the course of its lifetime. That, of course, is a question for the potential buyer themselves to make, based on their driving habits, wants, and needs. One thing that is certain, though, is that the associated fees for EV ownership vary quite significantly across the United States. One particular state, in fact, has recently rocketed ahead in that regard, as a result of a change in the law. The true costs of owning an electric vehicle can be frightening, and this is just one more element of that.

Bridge Michigan reports that, in the Great Lakes State, a significant piece of legislation was passed in October 2025 that would make a real change for drivers. This was described by the outlet as "a roughly $2 billion funding increase for state and local road repairs in Michigan." It meant that the sales tax on gasoline would be removed in favor of an increase in the gas tax, which made it 51 cents per gallon going into 2026.

Needless to say, EV drivers needn't concern themselves with gasoline tax, but it was still necessary to ensure that all road users pay their fair share towards the upkeep of Michigan's roads. Therein lies the controversy, as to whether EVs drivers are being targeted in particular or whether this simply brings more parity to the costs. The outlet reports that the fees had been $60 and $160 for plug-in hybrids and light-duty EVs respectively, but that these numbers were increasing to $113 and $267. That leaves drivers in the Midwestern state paying the highest EV fees in the country, which could have a marked impact on the growth of electric vehicles there.