This State Has The Highest Fees For EVs In 2026
EVs can be very expensive, but the critical question is whether it would be a practical purchase over a gas vehicle over the course of its lifetime. That, of course, is a question for the potential buyer themselves to make, based on their driving habits, wants, and needs. One thing that is certain, though, is that the associated fees for EV ownership vary quite significantly across the United States. One particular state, in fact, has recently rocketed ahead in that regard, as a result of a change in the law. The true costs of owning an electric vehicle can be frightening, and this is just one more element of that.
Bridge Michigan reports that, in the Great Lakes State, a significant piece of legislation was passed in October 2025 that would make a real change for drivers. This was described by the outlet as "a roughly $2 billion funding increase for state and local road repairs in Michigan." It meant that the sales tax on gasoline would be removed in favor of an increase in the gas tax, which made it 51 cents per gallon going into 2026.
Needless to say, EV drivers needn't concern themselves with gasoline tax, but it was still necessary to ensure that all road users pay their fair share towards the upkeep of Michigan's roads. Therein lies the controversy, as to whether EVs drivers are being targeted in particular or whether this simply brings more parity to the costs. The outlet reports that the fees had been $60 and $160 for plug-in hybrids and light-duty EVs respectively, but that these numbers were increasing to $113 and $267. That leaves drivers in the Midwestern state paying the highest EV fees in the country, which could have a marked impact on the growth of electric vehicles there.
Explaining the increase in the costs
Of course, as with any such decision that's sure to have a big impact, it's incumbent upon those who made it to explain the benefits and the reasoning. The Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council's Sophia Schuster noted to Michigan Public NPR that, in the state, the law decrees that fuel tax increases must always be accompanied by an equivalent jump in the registration fees for these two types of vehicles. Therefore, Schuster told the outlet, "that's where that other $100 is getting added in, because we're seeing a 20 cent increase to the gas tax." There is also the general registration fee that must be paid for all vehicles in Michigan, a separate charge that is also added. All in all, there's no doubt that it can be very expensive to be a driver, with taxes, maintenance fees, and other costs to manage, and it just became considerably more costly to be an EV driver in Michigan.
It's far from just Michigan, too. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2028, New Jersey's registration fees for an electric vehicle are set to increase to $290. The kicker is that the rates are so different across the United States, with Colorado's reportedly being the lowest, at $50. The NCSL further notes that the charges aren't necessarily directly comparable, because they are calculated in different ways. It explains that, for instance, Michigan is one of four states (alongside Delaware, Montana, and Oklahoma) that "have started incorporating the weight of the vehicle into the calculation of EV or hybrid fees." However, the numbers are calculated, though, the key is to invest that money into the road system and EV infrastructure in order to encourage more to pursue greener vehicles.
Michigan's investment into EV infrastructure
There are several reasons why more people aren't driving electric cars just yet, though numbers are steadily increasing. The International Council On Green Transportation reported that sales reached a new record in 2025, with the third quarter seeing the share of new vehicles purchased that were EVs rising to almost 12%. Michigan is an automotive manufacturing powerhouse, with approximately one in five of every U.S. vehicle being built there. It's well-placed, then, to play a huge role in the advancement of EVs across the nation.
This has been the goal, as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has established an aim of having 2 million Michigan residents driving EVs before 2030. It's not just about finding incentives and other ways of ramping up sales, though. To have those kinds of numbers of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids means that a very extensive network of chargers will be mandatory to support them.
In August 2025, a news report from WWMT-TV stated that "Michigan does have their own plan, with the goal of hitting 100,000 EV chargers within the next five years." To get a sense of the scale of the issue, the U.S. Department of Energy reports that the state has, as of the time of writing, 1,930 charging locations. Between them all, they offer a combined 5,227 charging ports. Growth across the nation has been considerable, but for Michigan in particular, there's an expensive task ahead, with Bridge Michigan suggesting in May 2024 that it could cost approximately $1.5 billion to install those numbers of charging ports. Of course, drivers are typically happy to pay their fair share if it means safer, well-maintained roads. The scourge of potholes, for instance, can send many to the mechanic. It's difficult, though, to ensure those charges remain proportionate.