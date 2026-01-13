Apple Just Dethroned Samsung For World's Best-Selling Smartphones

Apple just overtook Samsung as the world's biggest smartphone brand, leapfrogging the Korean giant in terms of annual sales figures in 2025. According to data shared by Counterpoint Research, iPhones accounted for one-fifth of the total worldwide smartphone sales, while Samsung took the second spot with a 19% share. China's Xiaomi was in the third position with 13% of the global market. Notably, both Samsung and Apple saw their shipments climb on a year-over-year basis, but it was Apple's 10% growth that put it at the top of the sales pyramid. The company was also the only brand in the top six cluster to record a double-digit growth in annual smartphone sales.

"The iPhone 17 series gained significant traction in Q4 following its successful launch, while the iPhone 16 continued to perform exceptionally well in Japan, India and Southeast Asia," senior analyst Varun Mishra was quoted as saying. Apple's dominance was apparent towards the end of the third quarter. Back then, the market research firm predicted that Apple was on track to beat Samsung by the end of the year. In Q3, Apple was the fastest-growing brand among the Big Five. And soon after the Fall 2025 slate of iPhones hit the shelves and earned a positive reception, analysts predicted a favorable Holiday season for Apple.

Early in December, IDC made a bold forecast that the company would ship 247.4 million iPhones in 2025, a record number that is driven by the "phenomenal success" of the iPhone 17 series. IDC analyst Nabila Popal told CNBC that the "massive demand for iPhone 17 has significantly accelerated Apple's performance." Apple's achievement is also pretty unprecedented because the iPhone Air's sales have reportedly been underwhelming, and to such an extent that Apple slashed its production, according to Nikkei Asia.