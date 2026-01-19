If Your Milwaukee Tools Get Wet - Do This Immediately

Ensuring the safety of your Milwaukee tools, which many tool enthusiasts love using, can protect your investment. It can also mean the difference between finishing the job and falling behind. This is especially true if your tools get wet, which requires an immediate response. First, Milwaukee recommends removing the battery and turning it on its side. This will allow any water that may have seeped inside to drain out. For corded tools, disconnect the power to prevent electric shock.

Next, you should dry the tool completely with a clean cloth or towel. Then let it air dry before attempting to use it again. This could take several hours or even a full day. Be sure the space you use is warm and ventilated so that any internal water can evaporate. This will prevent corrosion or electrical shorts, which could make for a dangerous situation. Even small amounts of water can actually damage the motor or electronics if powered up before the tool has dried out.

Once your Milwaukee tool is completely dry, you should visually inspect it. For cordless tools, check the battery terminals and contacts. Plus, look at any exposed wiring for signs of rust or residue. If you see traces of any moisture or if anything looks damaged, don't try using the tool again. Contact your local Milwaukee technician for assistance. This not only keeps your tool safe but will also reduce the risk of personal injury as well.