If Your Milwaukee Tools Get Wet - Do This Immediately
Ensuring the safety of your Milwaukee tools, which many tool enthusiasts love using, can protect your investment. It can also mean the difference between finishing the job and falling behind. This is especially true if your tools get wet, which requires an immediate response. First, Milwaukee recommends removing the battery and turning it on its side. This will allow any water that may have seeped inside to drain out. For corded tools, disconnect the power to prevent electric shock.
Next, you should dry the tool completely with a clean cloth or towel. Then let it air dry before attempting to use it again. This could take several hours or even a full day. Be sure the space you use is warm and ventilated so that any internal water can evaporate. This will prevent corrosion or electrical shorts, which could make for a dangerous situation. Even small amounts of water can actually damage the motor or electronics if powered up before the tool has dried out.
Once your Milwaukee tool is completely dry, you should visually inspect it. For cordless tools, check the battery terminals and contacts. Plus, look at any exposed wiring for signs of rust or residue. If you see traces of any moisture or if anything looks damaged, don't try using the tool again. Contact your local Milwaukee technician for assistance. This not only keeps your tool safe but will also reduce the risk of personal injury as well.
Why Milwaukee tools should be kept out of wet conditions
If you're using Milwaukee power tools outside and it starts raining, you unfortunately don't have a lot of options but to stop working. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that electric tools shouldn't be used in wet or damp conditions. Even double-insulated tools, or tools that have non-metallic cases, could still cause an injury if they get wet. This occurs when water gets inside the tool and makes contact with the electrical components. In that case, double insulation won't prevent a shock from happening.
Milwaukee has addressed this before, emphasizing that using its tools, including those that even renters should own, in rainy or wet conditions is indeed a safety risk. The toolmaker's manuals contain explicit warnings noting that electric shock can occur. Prolonged use of Milwaukee tools in such conditions could eventually lead to internal damage or complete tool failure altogether. It's one of the company's major guidelines for safe tool use.
Milwaukee also recommends keeping tools and battery packs stored safely in a cool, dry place when not in use. Though a Milwaukee battery won't last forever, doing this will prevent moisture buildup over time, which could corrode the battery terminals. It could also prevent unnecessary damage to the tool itself. By following Milwaukee's user manuals, you'll ensure that your tools will be protected, and you'll stay safe in the process.