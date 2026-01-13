US State Denies Appeal Of Woman Fined $100K For Parking In Her Own Driveway

New fear unlocked: getting fined over $100,000 for parking cars in your own driveway. This has become the reality for one woman after the Florida Supreme Court declined to hear her case, leaving her with the massive fine over the way her cars were parked on her property.

Sandy Martinez currently owes nearly $165,000 to Lantana, Florida, with over $100,000 being due to parking violations. The single mother lives with her sister, son, and daughter — and all four of them own a car. Without any street parking, the family has lined their cars up across the four-car driveway. However, one of the cars has to be parked slightly over the grass in Martinez's yard, in violation of a local property-maintenance ordinance, which has led to a $250 fine every day since 2021. With the six-figure parking violation looming over her, Martinez can no longer sell her home. "Cities shouldn't be allowed to wreck lives over trivial violations," she said to CBS 12 News.