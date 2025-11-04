This Couple Was Fined $1.5K For Parking In Their Own Driveway – Now The Law Is Changing

The Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco, along with cable cars, the Painted Ladies, ridiculously expensive real estate, and challenging parking. A nightmare for tourists, parking in The City by the Bay can intimidate locals even when they aren't dodging the new driverless Waymo taxis. The streets are crowded and some have confusing rules about when you're allowed to park. Parking is so challenging, in fact, that the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has a section of its website devoted to parking legally in the city.

Rules include a 72-hour parking limit in areas without any other restrictions like residential parking permits, curbing your tires on any hills (an admittedly sensible law in a city like San Francisco), and a restriction on the use of objects to claim an on-street parking space. In March 2025, the city enacted a new law that prohibits parking within 20 feet of any intersection. Some neighborhoods restrict parking to residents only, and non-residents may be fined.

These rules make sense, even if they do make parking a bit more challenging for visitors and residents alike. But in 2022, one couple who had lived in their home for 36 years received an astronomical ticket for parking in their own driveway. Luckily, the fine was waived and now, the law is changing.