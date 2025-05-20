Does Parking On A Hill Damage Your Brakes?

No one ever wants to park on a steep incline, but depending on where you live or visit, it may be your only option. On top of the stress brought about by entering and exiting the spot, you may be understandably concerned about the strain such an unnatural position may be putting on your vehicle, particularly your parking brakes. This is an understandable sentiment, but how much water does it actually hold?

Advertisement

While your standard brakes aren't going to be all that affected from your car being parked on a hill, your parking brake will experience some extra strain. Having these components engaged is essential when you're on a steep incline in order to keep your vehicle as stable as possible while preventing excess tension on the transmission, which can also be negatively affected in these scenarios. While they are designed to put up with such conditions every now and then, parking on a hill regularly will see the parking brake wear out sooner.

To try combatting this, ensure your wheels are angled whenever parking on an incline, as this better distributes the weight while ensuring that if the brake were to fail, the car won't roll onto the street. As a rule of thumb, a car parked uphill should have its wheels pointed towards the street while the wheels of a car parked downhill should face the curb. Any problems with your parking brake's performance should raise immediate red flags and you should take your car to a professional mechanic as soon as possible.

Advertisement