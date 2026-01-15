If A Tire Comes Off While You're Driving, This Is What You Need To Do

Unlike a flat tire, which could just be a nuisance depending on the situation, a tire that actually comes off your vehicle during driving can be extremely dangerous. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn't published specific guidance for a tire separation. But it has given recommendations for tire failures and blowouts, which would have some warning signs ahead of time. The NHTSA's tips, however, do outline a safe response.

First, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel as it will probably be shaking, especially if you're driving fast. Try to keep from hitting the brakes, and slowly take your foot off the gas to slow down. Steer the vehicle as smoothly as you can, and find the closest place to pull over. Once you're safely out of harm's way, turn on your hazard lights, call for help, and don't try driving any further. The New York State Department of Health has similar safety guidelines for the loss of a wheel, with some important differences. When the failure happens, put your hazard lights on right away, and as you're slowing down, steer straight ahead instead of turning the wheel.

Though it won't be easy, keeping your cool is the key to remaining safe. If you panic and make a mistake, things could get much worse, not only for yourself, but for other drivers as well. For more information on your state's highway safety guidelines, contact your local department of public safety.