These Are The Only Ships Able To Reach The North Pole

The North Pole has long been considered the home of old Saint Nick. Interestingly, the singular form of the name suggests there is only one, sitting all by its lonesome at the top of the world. Sounds like the perfect location for Santa Claus to do his thing in secret, right? In reality, that's not the case at all; there are actually several different "North Poles."

North Pole, Alaska, is a small city (with a static location) less than 14 miles southeast of Fairbanks. Meanwhile, the geographic "true north" pole is where all the longitude lines on a map come together. The magnetic north pole is where compass needles point, but it's inching its way towards Siberia, Russia, at about 22 miles a year. Because the Earth wobbles as it rotates on its axis (the "Chandler Wobble"), the instantaneous north pole doesn't have a fixed address either. Then we have the north geomagnetic pole, a confusing concept that refers to Earth's magnetic field as a bar magnet, only useful to those in space (per the U.S. Geological Survey).

Lastly, there's the North Pole of Inaccessibility (POI), a physical location so challenging to reach that only two ships can take you there. The "50 Years of Victory" is a nuclear-powered Russian Arktika-rated icebreaker. Meanwhile, the French-flagged "Le Commandant Charcot" is a Polar Class 2-rated luxury expedition ship powered by a hybrid electric engine fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Interestingly, the USS Nautilus — the first nuclear-powered submarine — made history when it passed under the North Pole ice cap for the first time on August 3, 1958.